Wildfire spreads quickly in Bighorn National Forest

A wildfire burning in the Bighorn National Forest has spread considerably, increasing in size by about 22% in one day, according to the latest update from authorities.

The Crater Ridge Fire had consumed 4,093 acres as of Wednesday morning, up from 3,357 acres a day earlier, an update from the team fighting the fire shows. It was 30% contained.

Firefighters "faced their biggest challenge" on Tuesday when gusty winds pushed the flames across a forest road, the update states. Poor visibility from heavy smoke, combined with erratic winds, created conditions that were too dangerous for firefighters to access.

Those same factors pushed the fire along its eastern perimeter while grounding helicopters that for weeks had been dumping water on the blaze.

Crews were expecting better weather conditions on Wednesday. A cold front moving into Wyoming dropped temperatures by about 20 degrees, with highs in the area of the fire expected to only reach 55 degrees. Humidity was forecast to rise and rains were likely in the area.

If conditions allowed it, crews were expected Wednesday to work directly along the fire when it was safe, the update states.