Wildfires break out on Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest

JACKSON — Three wildland fires have been reported in the Jackson Hole area, all in the past few days.

As crews move to contain those fires, federal managers have increased the fire danger to moderate for the Bridger-Teton National Forest and National Elk Refuge as well as Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.

Moderate danger means fires can start accidentally, including from unattended campfires and brush fires that have the potential to escape, especially on windy days in dry, open areas.

There are no fire restrictions in place, but with the July Fourth holiday approaching, land managers stressed that fireworks are not allowed in Sublette or Teton counties. Campfires, land managers said, should always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Extinguishing a campfire requires several gallons of water, soaking the campfire, stirring the ashes, feeling for heat and repeating the process until no heat remains.

Teton Interagency Fire has reported 10 abandoned campfires so far this season.

A 15-acre fire dubbed the “Sandy Fire” is burning in the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, roughly 6 miles west of Bondurant.

The Bridger-Teton reported that fire Tuesday evening, after receiving a report of the blaze around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Forest officials have deployed a Type 3 helicopter, two engines and firefighters from Jackson, Pinedale and Kemmerer to fight the blaze.

Type 3 helicopters can carry nearly 300 gallons of water in each bucket drop and support firefighters on the ground by dousing spot fires that sprout up ahead of the main fire or in hot spots within the fire areas.

Interagency hotshot crews and initial attack hand crews were requested as well and were expected to arrive Wednesday and today.

No cause has been reported for the Sandy Fire. The Teton Interagency website said the fire is in the Cliff Creek drainage near Monument Ridge and is burning timber.

Smoke from the Sandy Fire may be visible from U.S. Highway 189/191, which runs between Hoback and Bondurant, the northernmost town in Sublette County.

The blaze is spotting into continuous fuels, the press release reported, and a number of crews are responding. Spotting occurs “when fires produce sparks or embers that are carried by the wind and start new fires beyond the zone of direct ignition by the main fire,” according to the Forest Service.

No road or trail closures are in effect because of the Sandy Fire, though the Bridger-Teton encouraged visitors near Sandy and Marshall Creeks to use caution, especially near Forest Service Trailhead 139.

Grand Teton also reported Wednesday that a Tuesday night storm started a fire in the park that is visible from Highway 191 southwest of Glacier View Turnout.

The park did not say how many acres the fire was, but said crews were moving to suppress it Wednesday morning because of its proximity to development and sagebrush habitat.

A third, 0.1-acre lightning-caused fire, dubbed the Upper Green Fire, is burning in the Pinedale Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton. Teton Interagency Fire’s webpage says crews responded to that fire late Tuesday and were able to complete a containment line around its perimeter to keep it from spreading.

That fire is smoldering and crews were working it Wednesday.

