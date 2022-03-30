Wildflowers are blooming earlier because of climate change, study says

Climate change is having a tangible, measurable effect on Wyoming’s ecosystems.

It’s already become evident that the higher temperatures and earlier snowmelt caused by climate change are prolonging — and exacerbating — Wyoming’s wildfire season.

A new peer-reviewed study by researchers from the Nature Conservancy, the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative, the University of Maryland and the University of Wyoming found that climate change is also causing plants in the sagebrush ecosystem to flower earlier. It’s a shift the authors warn could have cascading ecological impacts.

“The seasonal timing of ecological events affects all of us in Wyoming,” said Trevor Bloom, a community ecologist at the Nature Conservancy and one of the authors of the study. “I think, of all the states, we’re the most closely tied with nature.”

Studies on early spring wildflowers in other parts of the country yielded similar results, but the sagebrush ecosystem saw the earliest flowering yet — likely, Bloom said, because of its elevation and the flowers’ dependence on snowmelt.

To replicate data collected by biologist Frank Craighead in the 1970s, Bloom followed in Craighead’s footsteps, starting from his house inside Grand Teton National Park, crossing a sagebrush meadow and ascending a trail on Blacktail Butte.

It was an hours-long hike. Bloom did it every spring, several times a week, for four years.

The trends he and the other researchers identified were striking. Early spring flowers bloomed an average 17 days earlier, and mid-summer flowers an average 10 days earlier, compared with Craighead’s observations taken between 1973 and 1978.

Snowmelt timing has advanced about 21 days since the 1970s, according to the study. During that time, average spring temperatures have increased by about two degrees Celsius (nearly 4 degrees Fahrenheit), with minimum temperatures rising the most.

“It’s just not getting as cold as it used to get,” Bloom said.

And, he added, the flowering of early spring plants is “directly correlated with that increase in temperature and that advance in snowmelt timing.”

The change could hurt a number of species, including sage grouse, which depend entirely on the sagebrush ecosystem and its spring wildflowers. Earlier flowering may not line up with the species’ seasonal needs, Bloom said. He noted, too, that frosts can cause mass wildflower die-offs.

“There’s a direct correlation between the abundance of wildflowers in the spring and (sage grouse) nesting success, and the survival of their chicks,” Bloom said.

In late fall, before hibernating, grizzly bears and black bears gorge themselves on berries. But berry-producing shrubs are now flowering a week earlier, on average, than in the 1970s, the study found. Other studies, Bloom said, suggest the shift is causing berries to form in late summer or early fall, before the bears really need them.

Which gives rise to another worrying correlation: “If there’s a poor berry crop, there’s going to be increased bear-human conflicts, because they’re going to be searching out other foods,” Bloom said.

Meanwhile, hummingbirds, and other pollinators that migrate in the winter, return to Wyoming when the days reach a certain length, Bloom said — not when temperatures get warm enough. Their return has aligned in the past with the arrival of early spring wildflowers. During particularly warm years, though, pollinators could miss out on the wildflowers entirely.

The earlier flowering, Bloom said, “is an example of how climate change has already affected Wyoming.”

He pointed to similar changes observed a little closer to home: Crops sprouting earlier than expected. Tulips and daffodils blossoming sooner than normal. Huckleberries disappearing before they should.

“The more I talk to people in Wyoming, outside the context of climate change, but just in the context of, the seasons are shifting,” Bloom said, “I feel like everybody’s got a story of how it was a little bit different when they were growing up.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.