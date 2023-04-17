LANDER – Heavy Equipment Maintenance Shop Foreman Devin Crayton and a slew of students were at work removing the hood of a bucket loader, intent on tracing a leak in the fuel line of the giant piece of equipment. The bucket loader is among the 28 pieces of heavy equipment that students learn to operate in one of the over 16 career tracks offered, and in Crayton’s shop, they learn how to maintain and repair them all, too.

In the building, construction and technology shop, Job Corps students learn skills ranging from plumbing to carpentry, electrical to how to install solar panels. “Basically, anything that breaks in your house, we can fix,” explained student Faith Watts. “If your furnace breaks, we’ve got you.”

The students themselves were the leaders of a recent open house at the center, which serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students who typically come to Wind River Job Corps from Rocky Mountain states.

Job Corps students have up to two years at the center, where they can earn their high school diploma or GED while pursuing certificates and other job tracks like their commercial driver’s licenses, welding certification, or a medical office support or phlebotomy career through a partnership with Central Wyoming College.

The Wind River location is the newest of the 124 Job Corps centers in the U.S., offering modern amenities that draw students from around the country for a program that – students agreed – is life-changing.

Job Corps is a program administered by the U.S. Department of Labor. It assists income-eligible youth aged 16-24 with learning specific trade skills and gaining employment.

The students live in dorms, typically four per room, and have a variety of recreational opportunities alongside their studies. The center includes health care services, with scheduled doctor and dentist visits twice a week, and on-call nurses and counselors available 24 hours a day. From movie nights to trips to Yellowstone, students have everything they need to make their career dreams a reality and have fun along the way.

Visitors on Thursday were greeted by students, who led tours across the expansive campus.

In the summer, a little stream runs through the center of the complex of buildings, and a stage provides a spot for recreating.

“The campus is absolutely beautiful in the summertime,” said Dylan Trowbridge, originally of Denver, Colorado.

Logan Smith, originally of Grand Junction, Colo., explained why he chose the Job Corps.

“A better future. I’ll be able to learn two trades, get my high school diploma, and be able to do what I want to do, which is join the Marine Corps,” he said.

During the first four weeks at Job Corps, students immerse themselves in what’s called the career prep program; it’s when they explore exactly what they’d like to learn through Job Corps and what they’d like to get out of their time at the center.

“In my opinion, the first four weeks are the hardest, when you figure out what you want to do while you’re here,” explained Trowbridge.

That time is well spent because once the students begin pursuing their career tracks, they’ve got a good handle on the path before them.

For Josie Trosper, a non-residential student who lives in Fort Washakie, that path includes taking CWC classes for medical office support and phlebotomy.

She chose Job Corps after seeing the success her brother had earning his CDL there and because of her desire to give back to the Eastern Shoshone Tribe through a medical career.

“I saw the opportunity the center gave him,” she explained. “It’s a super beneficial program to be in, and it’s completely free. … If you’re willing to do it and put in the work, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime you will not regret.”

Aaron Chavez, who lives on campus and is originally from Las Vegas, Nev., found himself not on track in high school back home and decided he needed to focus on the future.

A friend who had gone through the Job Corps’ program has a great job, a house, and is engaged, so Chavez knew that the program was one he could take advantage of, too. He’s set to graduate soon, along with a Class A CDL, and join the Local 800 union to learn even more skills for the next three years.

“[Campus] life is not half bad,” he added. “It’s actually pretty nice.”

Chavez likes his roommates, and it’s really pretty much like living in a college dorm.

“And the food is decent,” he said. “It’s no Gordon Ramsey, but it’s good food.”

“Thank God I had this opportunity,” Chavez continued “The point of this place is to get a better life … I’m right on track.”

To learn more about Wind River Job Corps, visit https://windriver.jobcorps.gov/.