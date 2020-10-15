Winds top 70 mph in southeast Wyoming, could cause traffic problems Friday

Wind speeds reached more than 70 mph on Wednesday in southeast Wyoming and could cause problems for drivers on Friday, the National Weather Service reported.

Gusts in excess of 70 mph were recorded Wednesday at the airports in Cheyenne and Laramie, according to weather service figures. They topped out at 75 mph in Glendo.

Windy conditions were expected to return to southeast Wyoming on Friday. A high wind watch will go into effect Friday night through Saturday morning for southeast Wyoming, with winds reaching 45 mph and gusts hitting 65 mph.

The strong winds could be hazardous to light-weight and high-profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers. The weather service says there is a high risk for vehicle blow overs, especially on north-south highways.

High winds were also reported Wednesday in central Wyoming. Gusts reached about 60 mph in the Casper area.

