Winds whip across Mullen Fire, but authorities see fire slowing

Crews closely monitored the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming on Wednesday as fierce winds continued to tear through the region, stoking the wildfire that has now consumed 176,047 acres and is 34% contained.
The wildfire, which began on Sept. 17 in Medicine Bow National Forest spans up to 25 miles north to south and 23 miles east to west. The fire has grown to become the largest in Wyoming's recent history and forced hundreds of Wyoming residents in Carbon and Albany counties to evacuate.
Winds could reach upwards of 75 mph on Thursday, according to John Wallace, the operations section chief for the Southern Area Blue Team. Crews will not fly aircraft and will be watching to ensure no fires spark across the fire line.
Despite high wind gusts whipping throughout the state on Tuesday, crews did make progress in containing the fire on Wednesday, Wallace said.
"The wind did slow us down, of course, but we were able to get out and get some boots on the ground," he said.
Snowfall over the weekend has helped stop any spread of the fire in the northwest reaches of the blaze. Fire activity persisted north of Rambler and Albany, but authorities said the situation was well under control.
Support Local Journalism
The U.S. Forest Service announced on Wednesday it will begin assessing the damage left in the fire's path. Fire experts anticipate cooler and wetter conditions in the coming weeks will slow the fire's intensity.
The Burned Area Emergency Response team will conduct a review of the fire over 17 days and then submit a report to the forest supervisor, so funding can be distributed to necessary recovery projects. The team of scientists, engineers and archaeologists will be on the look out for places vulnerable to flooding, erosion and other hazards.
A sustained stretch of dry, warm and windy weather over the past month has made containing the fire extremely difficult for crews. The fire spread across the national forest’s rugged terrain, burning through the dense vegetation and beetle-killed trees in the national forest.
About 1,079 firefighters are currently assigned to fight the fire.
Authorities initially said the fire was likely human caused but have not provided additional details. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
On Sept. 30, the fire jumped across the state’s border into Colorado. Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation warnings for multiple communities in the path of the interstate fire, including including Albany, Keystone, Miller Lake, Fox Park and Foxborough.
As of this week, the fire has destroyed 65 structures and forced roughly 1,440 people to evacuate.
Follow the latest on Wyoming's energy industry and the environment at @camillereports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!