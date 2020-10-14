Winds whip across Mullen Fire, but authorities see fire slowing

Crews closely monitored the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming on Wednesday as fierce winds continued to tear through the region, stoking the wildfire that has now consumed 176,047 acres and is 34% contained.

The wildfire, which began on Sept. 17 in Medicine Bow National Forest spans up to 25 miles north to south and 23 miles east to west. The fire has grown to become the largest in Wyoming's recent history and forced hundreds of Wyoming residents in Carbon and Albany counties to evacuate.

Winds could reach upwards of 75 mph on Thursday, according to John Wallace, the operations section chief for the Southern Area Blue Team. Crews will not fly aircraft and will be watching to ensure no fires spark across the fire line.

Despite high wind gusts whipping throughout the state on Tuesday, crews did make progress in containing the fire on Wednesday, Wallace said.

"The wind did slow us down, of course, but we were able to get out and get some boots on the ground," he said.

Snowfall over the weekend has helped stop any spread of the fire in the northwest reaches of the blaze. Fire activity persisted north of Rambler and Albany, but authorities said the situation was well under control.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}