Windy weather closes 200 mile section of Interstate 80
View Comments
breaking

Windy weather closes 200 mile section of Interstate 80

{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 80

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 closed to traffic Friday between Rock Springs and Laramie.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Eastbound Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Laramie closed on Friday afternoon amid high winds and blowing snow.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the 220-mile stretch of highway was expected to be closed for 14 to 16 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The westbound stretch of highway remained open to regular traffic. However, it was closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds. 

High winds were reported in many parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for southeastern Wyoming and a winter weather warning for the area around Rawlins.

Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas was also closed Friday afternoon to high-profile vehicles.

View Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News