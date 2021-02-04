Winter conditions close much of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming

Transportation officials closed Interstate 80 on Thursday between Rock Springs and Laramie.

As of 4:09 p.m., there was no estimated opening time for the highway, which is one of the nation's most traveled.

Winter conditions and crashes forced the interstate's closure between Rawlins and Laramie. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced rolling closures west of Rawlins.

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne reported showers and blowing snow in the region. High winds were also reported in the area.

