Winter conditions close section of Interstate 80

A section of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins closed overnight Tuesday after high winds and blowing snow made travel hazardous.

Authorities closed the highway around 7 p.m. Tuesday. It was not expected to reopen for 12 to 14 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The highway closure comes after the National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a snow squall warning for much of the area. The warning indicated heavy blowing snow and whiteout conditions were possible.

While the rest of Interstate 80 remained open, slick conditions were reported in the western half of the state.

