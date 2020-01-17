Winter conditions close stretch of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming

Snow and wind prompted the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie on Friday night.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were also closed between Rawlins and Rock Springs, while the eastbound lanes were shut down from Laramie to Cheyenne.

The highway was not expected to reopen until Saturday morning at the earliest, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

U.S. Highway 287, meanwhile, was closed from Laramie to Muddy Gap. Sections of U.S 30 and Wyoming Highway 34 were also closed Friday night.

Travel remained difficult even on many highways that remained open, with reports of icy roads and blowing snow.

The closures came amid snow squall warnings from the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.

Clear skies were expected to return to central and southern Wyoming on Saturday. But along with the clear conditions was forecast high winds, which could result in blowing snow.

