Winter conditions prompt highway closure west of Casper

Winter conditions prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation on Friday to close U.S. Highway 20-26 west of Casper.

The highway closed to traffic at about 6:30 p.m. There is no estimate for when the highway, which connects Casper with Shoshoni and Riverton, will reopen.

Other highway closures around the state include:

Wyoming Highway 29;

Wyoming Highway 70;

Wyoming Highway 130.

A winter storm warning is in effect for western Wyoming and wind advisories are in place for much of the state, including the central portion of the state. Wind gusts could reach 70 mph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0