Winter storm closes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins

An unseasonably cold and snowy storm slammed Wyoming on Sunday, closing a 150-mile span of Interstate 80.
Winter conditions forced officials to close the highway between Cheyenne and Rawlins, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The estimated opening time for the highway as of 9 a.m. was 15 to 17 hours.
U.S. Highway 30 between Rawlins and Cheyenne was also closed due to the storm.
The storm was making travel difficult along the highways that were open Sunday, according to the transportation department's road information.
The cold front plunged temperatures into the single digits across much of the state. Record low were forecast for Sunday and Monday in many cities including Casper, where the Monday low was expected to fall to minus 7 degrees. That would break the record for Oct. 26, which is 12 degrees set in 2002, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton.
❄️🌡️ Following today's snowy weather, temperatures will plummet tonight. Record cold is expected across the region for Sunday and Monday. Some locations will see all-time October records get broken. Here is a look at some of the expected temperatures across the region. #wywx pic.twitter.com/CwGjSoCZF8— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) October 24, 2020
Temperatures were forecast to fall as low as minus 15 degrees in Big Piney and minus 14 in Jackson, the weather service reported.
A winter storm warning was in effect for much of southeast Wyoming on Sunday. It indicated travelers might encounter "extremely difficult or impossible" conditions due to ice and snow covered roads.
The warning was set to expire Monday morning.
The bitterly cold weather was expected to continue through Tuesday morning, according to the weather service. Temperature are forecast to climb back into the 40s by mid-week.
