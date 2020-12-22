Winter storm closes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins

Wind and snow prompted state transportation officials to close Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne on Tuesday.

The eastbound stretch of the highway between Rawlins and Rock Springs was also closed.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation did not have an estimated opening time as of 6:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Winter conditions also prompted the closure of stretches of U.S. highways 14 and 16 in the northern part of the state. No estimate was given on when they would reopen.

Powerful winds have swept over the state for the past several days, and Tuesday night was no exception. The National Weather Service forecast winds as high as 65 mph in the Cheyenne area and up to 70 mph in Laramie. Snow was a possibility for both areas.

Snow was also falling Tuesday evening in Casper.

