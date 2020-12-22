 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm closes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins
View Comments
breaking

Winter storm closes Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 80

A winter storm closed Intersate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne on Tuesday. 

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Wind and snow prompted state transportation officials to close Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne on Tuesday.

The eastbound stretch of the highway between Rawlins and Rock Springs was also closed.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation did not have an estimated opening time as of 6:08 p.m. Tuesday. 

Winter conditions also prompted the closure of stretches of U.S. highways 14 and 16 in the northern part of the state. No estimate was given on when they would reopen.

Powerful winds have swept over the state for the past several days, and Tuesday night was no exception. The National Weather Service forecast winds as high as 65 mph in the Cheyenne area and up to 70 mph in Laramie. Snow was a possibility for both areas. 

Snow was also falling Tuesday evening in Casper.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News