Winter storm closes sections of Interstates 25 and 80

A bitterly cold snowstorm closed large portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 on Wednesday morning in Wyoming.

Interstate 25 closed between Cheyenne and Glendo amid heavy snows in the area. The stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland was supposed to reopen Wednesday afternoon. There was no opening estimate for the highway between Wheatland and Glendo.

I-80 was closed between Cheyenne and Rawlins and between Granger and Evanston. Eastbound lanes of the highway were also shut down between Rock Springs and Rawlins.

U.S. Highway in 287 was also closed in south central Wyoming.

The storm is expected to drop snow across most of the state Wednesday. Some of the heaviest amounts were forecast for southeastern Wyoming, with 12 to 15 inches predicted in a band in the Chugwater area, which could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Cheyenne could get 6 to 8 inches, while Laramie might receive 6 to 8, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow forecasts were lower in other parts of the state. Casper, for example, could get 4 to 6 inches while Riverton might get 1 to 3.

The City of Casper warned drivers to be careful on the roads, and to avoid steep hills if possible. The ice melt the city uses doesn't work as quickly in low temperatures, a release said, so is only used on intersections and hills on colder days like Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to plunge below zero on Wednesday night, and were in the single digits in the morning.

