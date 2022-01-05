 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Winter storm closes sections of Interstates 25 and 80

  • Updated
  • 0
Interstate 80

Interstate 80 shut down in western Wyoming on Wednesday. 

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

A bitterly cold snowstorm closed large portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 on Wednesday morning in Wyoming.

Interstate 25 closed between Cheyenne and Glendo amid heavy snows in the area. The stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland was supposed to reopen Wednesday afternoon. There was no opening estimate for the highway between Wheatland and Glendo.

I-80 was closed between Cheyenne and Rawlins and between Granger and Evanston. Eastbound lanes of the highway were also shut down between Rock Springs and Rawlins.

U.S. Highway in 287 was also closed in south central Wyoming. 

The storm is expected to drop snow across most of the state Wednesday. Some of the heaviest amounts were forecast for southeastern Wyoming, with 12 to 15 inches predicted in a band in the Chugwater area, which could receive 1 to 2 inches of snow an hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Cheyenne could get 6 to 8 inches, while Laramie might receive 6 to 8, according to the National Weather Service. 

People are also reading…

Snow forecasts were lower in other parts of the state. Casper, for example, could get 4 to 6 inches while Riverton might get 1 to 3.

The City of Casper warned drivers to be careful on the roads, and to avoid steep hills if possible. The ice melt the city uses doesn't work as quickly in low temperatures, a release said, so is only used on intersections and hills on colder days like Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to plunge below zero on Wednesday night, and were in the single digits in the morning.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With omicron looming, vaccine mandate enforcement on pause in Wyoming

With omicron looming, vaccine mandate enforcement on pause in Wyoming

Wyoming, where Gov. Mark Gordon has long maintained there will be no state-level mandates, has joined several other states in challenging vaccine orders through the courts. So far, those challenges have worked by at least pausing enforcement in Wyoming, but changes may soon be coming through the courts.

Game and Fish wraps up three-year mule deer study

Game and Fish wraps up three-year mule deer study

The study, conducted to help manage a declining Upper Powder River mule deer herd near Kaycee, will give biologists like Cheyenne Stewart, Game and Fish Sheridan region wildlife coordinator, an idea of the biggest problems facing the herd.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this Indonesian volcano explode in an amazing display

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News