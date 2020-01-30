Winter storm could drop significant snow over Wyoming this weekend
  • Updated
Snow Storm

A man trudges through the snow along Center Street on Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018 in downtown Casper.

 Alan Rogers Star-Tribune

A winter storm could wallop Wyoming starting Sunday, with significant snowfall forecast for much of the state. 

The snowfall could be the heaviest to hit the state east of the Continental Divide since Thanksgiving, when a storm shut down many of the state's highways, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a special weather statement that indicates a cold front could sweep through the region starting Sunday. Snow is expected to fall over northern Wyoming on Sunday afternoon, spreading to central Wyoming by that evening. 

Southern Wyoming should receive snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning, according to the weather service. 

"Travel could become quite hazardous if not nearly impossible in some locations Sunday night through Monday night," the weather service's statement reads. 

"Bitterly cold" temperatures are also forecast for the area.

