Winter storm watch issued ahead of state's first substantial storm
Winter storm watch issued ahead of state's first substantial storm

  • Updated
High berms of snow cover parts of the sidewalk in downtown Casper on March 16. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of central and northwestern Wyoming.

 Joshua Wolfson

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch across parts of northwestern and central Wyoming. The watch is in effect for central Wyoming from late Monday night to Tuesday evening.

Lower elevations of the Powder River Basin and Casper are predicted to receive 6-12 inches of snow. Casper Mountain and the foothills of the Bighorns could see 12-24 inches of snow.

Much of the affected areas are forecast to have scattered rain before turning to snow.

Overnight lows are expected to drop near or below freezing for much of the week.

Ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service cautioned that travel "could be difficult to impossible." Visit wyoroad.info to check current road conditions.

