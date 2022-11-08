Winter utility assistance program accepting applications

An annual program that aims to keep Wyomingites warm during the winter is open for applications.

Households under certain income limits can apply to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program for help with heating costs — like natural gas and electric bills, for instance.

To be eligible, a household of one can make no more than $30,686, and a household of four can make no more than $59,012. (For a full list of income limits, visit lieapwyo.org.)

Anyone facing heating utility shutoffs, or with a broken heating system, may be eligible for additional emergency assistance from the program.

The program only subsidizes households’ primary heat source. So if someone uses natural gas to heat their home, the program will assist with that person’s natural gas bill, not their electricity bill.

The federally-funded program gives priority to families with disabled people, seniors and children under age 5. It’s accepting applications until Feb. 28.

To apply, visit lieapwyo.org or call 800-246-4221. According to the website, applications are also available at Department of Family Service offices and Senior Centers.

Anyone approved for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program can also receive help from the Weatherization Assistance Program. It pays for renovations that make households more energy efficient — like adding insulation, improving ventilation or repairing leaks — which helps people save money on utilities.

Heating costs are expected to spike this winter. Natural gas is projected to increase 28%, according to an report by the U.S. Department of Energy. About 47% of all Americans use natural gas to heat their homes, according to Census Bureau data.

The Department of Energy anticipates electricity costs to increase by 10%, and heating oil by 27%. Propane costs are project to jump 5%, the report says.

The climbing prices come as the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program prepares to close new applications Thursday. The program, which was created to help renters and landlords during the coronavirus pandemic, subsidizes rent, utilities and other housing costs.