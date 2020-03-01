Winter weather closes Interstate 80 again

Interstate 80 closed Sunday night between Rock Springs and Wamsutter.
The stretch of highway closed around 7 p.m. Sunday and was expected to remain closed for 14 to 16 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were also closed from Wamsutter to Laramie.
The closures followed a weekend storm that dropped snow over parts of central and southern Wyoming.
Interstate 25 remained open late Sunday evening, but black ice advisories were in effect.