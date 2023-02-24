A person died in an avalanche on Thursday afternoon at the south end of Star Valley.

This was the first death of the season, the Star Valley Search & Rescue said in a Facebook statement on Friday.

Rescue crews were paged out for an avalanche fatality at 1:08 p.m.

The recent wind and snowfall has caused "serious snowpack issues," the statement said. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center Foundation is reporting shooting cracks and other activity on many slopes.

"Please be very cautious as the snowpack settles back down," the statement. said.

The Star Valley Search & Rescue could not be immediately reached Friday afternoon. No additional information was available.