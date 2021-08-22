With 50 years behind them, Lewis and Clark Expeditions is still paddling

JACKSON — James Peck and Karen Youngblood had fantasies of a celebratory summer paying homage to the 50th anniversary of Lewis & Clark River Expeditions, a business the married couple has jointly run for the past 28 years.

But with COVID-19 still running amok, a large gathering just didn’t feel right. And life, as it happens, got in the way.

There’s been record demand for the whitewater and scenic float trips offered by the family-owned shop on North Cache Street. For the first time in the company’s half century of operation, it was not possible for visitors to roll into town and impromptu book seats for a float down the Snake River.

“We keep a waitlist, and that’s unprecedented,” Peck told the News&Guide from his office last week. “It’s totally new. We had empty boats all the time in 2019.”

Not this year. Families have had to wait at least a week, and in some cases up to 10 days, before securing spots on a boat, Youngblood said.

“And we’re honestly less busy than some other companies that are better marketers than we are,” she said. “They’re potentially booked for the rest of the summer.”