With an assist from modern technology, Linder inks first recruiting class at Wyoming

Jeffries shot 44.8 percent from 3-point range last season at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa while LaMont shot it at a 40.8-percent clip from deep for Indian River State College in Florida. Nelson, a former rugby player in his native Ireland, is a more raw prospect having played just one season at Otero Junior College in Colorado, but the 6-9 forward has size and athleticism the Cowboys can work with.

Most importantly, nearly all of UW’s newcomers have the ability to stretch defenses with their perimeter shooting, a skill Linder covets in his offensive system. His teams at UNC attempted the second-most 3s in the Big Sky Conference over the last two seasons and finished 10th nationally in 3-point percentage this past season.

“One, our playmaking on the perimeter and our ability to make shots on the perimeter,” Linder said of his priorities recruiting this year’s class. “And then to add size and athleticism up front up.”

At 6-10 and 240 pounds, Ike is “as talented of a post player probably as a freshman that I will have ever coached,” Linder said. But Ike will have to wait another year to suit up for UW after having ACL surgery in January that will require him to redshirt next season.