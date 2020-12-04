With COVID-19 deaths continuing to increase, Wyoming allocates $10M to staff long-term care facilities

Wyoming will put $10 million of federal pandemic relief dollars toward staffing nursing homes and assisted living facilities. COVID-19 has continually spread through these locations, with the Wyoming Department of Health announcing Friday that 81 residents of long-term care facilities have now died from the virus — an increase of 42% over the last two weeks.
The $10 million will be used to hire traveling nurses and nursing aides to facilities in need of staff, according to a release published Friday by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office. Eighty-eight such personnel have been hired for temporary contracts at Wyoming long-term care facilities, with more likely on the way.
Friday’s data update was an increase of 24 deaths since the Wyoming Department of Health last published new numbers Nov. 19. Nine locations reported COVID-19 cases Friday for the first time in the last two weeks, representing nearly 24% of all long-term care facilities that have reported cases since the pandemic emerged. The coronavirus has infected 1,300 staff and residents at 38 facilities statewide since the pandemic began.
Casper’s nursing homes have shouldered much of that burden. Two local care centers account for the highest death tolls of any facility in the state: Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness, which has lost 24 residents to the deadly virus, and Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center, which has lost 13 residents, according to state data.
With these deaths, more Natrona County residents have died from COVID-19 than residents of any other Wyoming county. And more are likely to be added.
The deaths reported by the state Friday are provisional, state health department spokesperson Kim Deti said. They may not have been counted in the state’s official death total, and may not be certified with a death certificate yet. This means the number of deaths reported may also be low, Hailey Bloom, spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department has explained.
Bloom confirmed Wednesday that more than 50 people had died in long-term care facilities in the community. The state’s data is shy of that estimate, but Bloom said via email Wednesday the local health department doesn’t have an exact figure.
“We still don’t have all of those (deaths) on our radar confirmed through Vital Statistics yet but anticipate they will continue to be released,” she wrote.
According to the data released Friday, 40 residents at Casper long-term care facilities had died from the virus. Fifty-five residents countywide have died.
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities have borne a heavy share of the nation’s coronavirus-related deaths, representing 40% of all COVID-19 fatalities in the U.S., according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Staffing these locations has become difficult as well.
“Facilities around the state are experiencing shortages due to staff members having either tested positive for COVID-19 or because they are required to quarantine,” Friday’s release from the governor’s office reads.
“Residents of long-term care facilities are among our most vulnerable citizens, and these facilities have been significantly impacted by the surge in cases we are seeing,” Gordon said in the release. “This funding will help ensure that these facilities can continue providing the level of care residents need.”
The Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Health Care Association will identify which facilities are most in need. According to state and AARP data, the need is certainly there.
More than 600 staff members at long-term care facilities across Wyoming have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began — 158 of those infections were recorded in the last two weeks, according to state data.
Through October, nearly 53% of the state’s nursing facilities had some shortage of direct care staff, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute.
The increase in COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes follows an increase statewide. In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into November and only recently begun to subside. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
