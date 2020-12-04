With COVID-19 deaths continuing to increase, Wyoming allocates $10M to staff long-term care facilities

Staffing these locations has become difficult as well.

“Facilities around the state are experiencing shortages due to staff members having either tested positive for COVID-19 or because they are required to quarantine,” Friday’s release from the governor’s office reads.

“Residents of long-term care facilities are among our most vulnerable citizens, and these facilities have been significantly impacted by the surge in cases we are seeing,” Gordon said in the release. “This funding will help ensure that these facilities can continue providing the level of care residents need.”

The Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Health Care Association will identify which facilities are most in need. According to state and AARP data, the need is certainly there.

More than 600 staff members at long-term care facilities across Wyoming have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began — 158 of those infections were recorded in the last two weeks, according to state data.

Through October, nearly 53% of the state’s nursing facilities had some shortage of direct care staff, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute.

The increase in COVID-19 in the state’s nursing homes follows an increase statewide. In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into November and only recently begun to subside. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.

