With many rodeos, festivals and summer camps canceled, now’s the perfect time to fish

Fishing throughout the northeast corner of Wyoming remains strong from Keyhole Reservoir to high mountain lakes in the Bighorn Mountains.

Keyhole is essentially full of water creating great habitat. Expect a strong walleye and northern pike bite. The crappie fishing was great in the spring, but tends to slow in mid-summer as fish move deeper, Mavrakis said.

Lake DeSmet near Sheridan is also full and people are beginning to catch kokanee near 13 inches. If you want a chance to catch a record brown trout, walleye or lake trout, this could be the place. But be aware that because fish are big, there aren’t as many to catch. “Giant fish are giant for a reason,” Mavrakis said.

Look to Healy Reservoir for the chance to catch a tiger muskie longer than 40 inches. The bass population is also doing well, with fish over 20 inches. Perch are still so numerous they’re stunted, but a new influx of walleye could help that problem.

High mountain lakes and streams in the Bighorns are all open and fishing well. Many streams are still overpopulated with brook trout, so anglers should check with regulations and plan to keep some for dinner.

Northwest