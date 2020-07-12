With many rodeos, festivals and summer camps canceled, now’s the perfect time to fish

The disappointments mounted quickly this summer. Cheyenne Frontier Days was called off. Musical festivals were postponed. Fortunately for Wyoming, one activity hasn’t been canceled: Fishing.
And many of Wyoming’s lakes, reservoirs and streams are fishing better than ever this summer and fall.
“Fishing in the Casper area is fantastic,” said Matt Hahn, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s fisheries supervisor.
Sure, it’s his job to say that, but listen to him run down regional opportunities, and you’ll reach the same conclusion.
Biologists across the state have similar reports.
In a state known for fishing, interest has only blossomed.
Muddy Guard Reservoir 1 near Sheridan will be known this year for its fishermen. A parking lot that comfortably can hold five to six vehicles has burst at the seams with as many as 20, said Sheridan’s regional fisheries supervisor Paul Mavrakis.
“I was up in the Bighorns this weekend with family fishing and I’ve never seen so many people up there,” he said.
As COVID cases continue to rise around the state and country, health experts urge caution spending time around other people. But if you’re careful around crowded boat ramps, fishing shops and stay socially distant from your buddies on the river, there’s no time like right now to discover – or rediscover – fishing in Wyoming.
Read through the breakdown of fishing hot spots around the state from area biologists, grab your rods, reels, flies or tackle box, and go.
Southeast
The fishing in Pathfinder Reservoir will be great for walleye and kokanee this summer and fall. The kokanee should be up around 20 inches. Trout and walleye numbers are both strong in Seminoe Reservoir.
Alcova Reservoir is fishing really well for trout and kokanee salmon. Game and Fish began stocking Bear River and Snake River cutthroat trout, and the Bear River are growing to about 22 inches or 5 pounds, Hahn said. Walleye populations have remained fairly static over the last five to six years, with plenty of big fish in the population.
Down the watershed in Glendo Reservoir, expect a slower walleye bite until fall but a strong crappie fishery. By early July, walleye in Glendo tends to slow down as the gizzard shad they’ve been feasting on gets bigger. But between opportunities for massive catfish and spunky crappie, you won’t be disappointed.
Lastly, the North Platte River is fishing well from the Miracle Mile through Gray Reef. The Mile is running a little low, so wade anglers might find it more accessible than recent years.
Northeast
Fishing throughout the northeast corner of Wyoming remains strong from Keyhole Reservoir to high mountain lakes in the Bighorn Mountains.
Keyhole is essentially full of water creating great habitat. Expect a strong walleye and northern pike bite. The crappie fishing was great in the spring, but tends to slow in mid-summer as fish move deeper, Mavrakis said.
Lake DeSmet near Sheridan is also full and people are beginning to catch kokanee near 13 inches. If you want a chance to catch a record brown trout, walleye or lake trout, this could be the place. But be aware that because fish are big, there aren’t as many to catch. “Giant fish are giant for a reason,” Mavrakis said.
Look to Healy Reservoir for the chance to catch a tiger muskie longer than 40 inches. The bass population is also doing well, with fish over 20 inches. Perch are still so numerous they’re stunted, but a new influx of walleye could help that problem.
High mountain lakes and streams in the Bighorns are all open and fishing well. Many streams are still overpopulated with brook trout, so anglers should check with regulations and plan to keep some for dinner.
Northwest
Trout fishing at Boysen Reservoir has been really good this year, a possible byproduct of lower water levels and no trout lost over the spillway, said Lander fisheries supervisor Craig Amadio. The walleye bite isn’t as consistent as previous years, but people who can find them are doing well. Anglers are also doing well jigging and trolling for perch. Crappie fishing is good for anyone who can find them suspended in water columns.
Ocean Lake slows down in the heat of the summer, but should pick back up in the fall, so plan to head out there as temperatures cool.
Lastly, fly fishing on the upper Wind River and upper East Fork of Wind River are fishing well for Yellowstone cutthroat trout. The Popo Agie and Wind River below Boysen Dam and through the Wind River Reservation are all fishing really well.
“I try to remind anglers that the fall can be some of the best fishing of the year,” Amadio said. “While a lot of us are out hunting, the anglers that do take advantage of the fall conditions and lack of fishing pressure tend to do really well in the fall.”
Southwest
Fisheries managers are still asking anglers to keep more lake trout out of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The limit on lake trout less than 20 inches is up to 12 a day and 24 in possession – and they make for great eating, said Robb Keith, Green River’s fisheries supervisor.
Rainbow and cutthroat fishing should also be good. The kokanee are in the confluence area of the reservoir right now, up the Black Fork and Green River arms and will be moving soon in front of Buckboard and Big Bend.
Fontenelle Reservoir has been fishing really well for trout and salmon and will for the next several weeks.
The Green River below Fontenelle is more fishable for wade anglers and drift boats. The fishing should be really good after multiple years of healthy water flows.
Turn to Viva Naughton Reservoir for large numbers of 20-to 25-inch rainbow trout and a chance at a trophy tiger trout.
