With students away, Laramie locals show up for March Madness

It’s the night of Wyoming’s first March Madness appearance in seven years, and the streets of Laramie are quiet.

Students are away for spring break, but locals pack the Third Street Bar downtown ahead of the game. Some wear brown and gold, others are dressed like it’s any other Tuesday night.

“These are mostly townies,” co-owner Dennis Small says, gesturing at the tables and booths quickly filling with bodies and beers ahead of tip-off. “A lot of them would be in here anyway.”

Not everyone is a regular — BriAnna Logan, a UW grad, says she came down from Rock Springs to watch the game here. Another woman says she drove over from Cheyenne, and a third says she came up from Denver.

Small points around the room at signed jerseys, hockey sweaters and team photos from years past, reeling off a list of Wyoming athletes and their hometowns. A framed swimsuit and cap hanging above his table in the corner, he says, belonged to “one of his best employees.”

As the television turns to talking heads discussing tonight’s matchup, a few stragglers come in through the heavy wooden door and take their positions at any seat they can find, squeezing into the end of a booth or pulling up an extra chair to the bar.

“This is not very busy for us,” Small says. “Usually it’s elbows to a******* in here.”

Three young women sitting at a table by the window brought their own temporary tattoos for the occasion, handing out the brown and gold decals to those who want one. One of them even remembered to bring a damp towel to apply them.

“Are they going to start this game or what?” Small exclaims to the crowd.

***

Normally on a game day, Laramie’s historic Buckhorn Bar and Parlor would be standing-room only. But with students gone from campus for the week, a handful of older regulars take up just a couple tables and two of the cracked leather barstools on Tuesday night.

One of them, a blonde named Cindy in a shamrock T-shirt, has made Reubens for everyone, bartender April Gordon says. Patrons quietly munch on sandwiches and Lay’s from paper plates, sitting under the signed piece of goalpost from the Pokes’ 2003 football victory over Brigham Young University.

After making sure everyone has a fresh beer in front of them, Gordon practices flipping bottles and tossing a shaker behind her back.

“You bored!” Cindy calls out.

“I gotta practice when it’s not busy,” the bartender responds.

Gordon’s only worked here since September, but she’s been around long enough to see both floors packed with students and fans from across the state. More people might come by after Tuesday’s game, she says, but basketball game days this season have been “hit or miss” at the Buck.

“These people do bleed yellow and brown, though,” Gordon says.

***

Back at Third Street, the crowd is fixated on the TVs in every corner of the room.

When Hunter Thompson makes his first 3-pointer to put the Cowboys on the board, butts lift out of their seats and hands hit the air as a roar takes over the bar.

The crowd forms a collective consciousness as the Pokes keep the game close in the first half.

A shot puts them within one point of Indiana.

“YES!”

Hunter Maldonado makes a jumper, then follows it up with an assist on a 3-pointer.

“MALDONADO!”

A foul is called on the Hoosiers.

“Good foul, good foul,” the fans murmur in solemn approval.

A foul is called on the Cowboys.

“Come on!”

A table of three men nursing Michelob Ultras don’t speak to each other during a five-minute scoreless period for the Pokes. When the team finally gets one in, the trio jump to their feet and yell things that almost sound like words.

A pair of free throws goes in, and a man sitting at one of the booths pounds the bench next to him.

“Yes! Yes!” he shouts, then looks sheepishly at the owner. “What’s up, Dennis.”

Virginia Anderson, the bartender on duty tonight, barely has time to take sips of water between pouring drinks and ferrying open bottles around the room.

As Wyoming ties it up for the first time, Anderson starts bringing out clusters of colored shots to tables of eager fans. One group debates whose tab to put them on, each claiming they’re the best tipper. A group at the end of the bar clink their glasses with hers, then toss back their glasses of red liquid.

“We have to do one more,” one says. “For posterity!”

The three men get pink shots with their next round of Mich Ultras, and take them silently in unison as soon as they touch the table. Their heads swivel back to the screens. One of them, clutching his bottle, can’t stop jiggling his leg under the table.

“As bad as we’re playing, we’re still in it,” another remarks.

When the game goes into halftime, the Cowboys lagging by five points, the tension in the room breaks temporarily. A few fans head outside for a smoke, others to the bathroom and others back to the bar. A group at a booth in the corner starts planning a fishing trip to Seminoe.

***

By the time the second half tips off, every seat in the house is taken. A few small groups of college kids have poured in for the game, standing under a TV by the bar, mixed drinks in their hands. Booths squish to accommodate more people, until those at the end are sitting with one half of their bodies hanging off.

“Nothing!” someone shouts. The Hoosier onscreen misses his shot.

When a foul is called against the Cowboys, the fans in yellow plead with the TV as it shows coach Jeff Linder in a yellow quarter-zip pleading with the ref.

A man in a red visor walks in and hugs a few other patrons. Across the bar, someone yells at him to take off the opponent’s colors. He takes off his black jacket and keeps the visor on.

In a quieter corner of the room, a man sits alone at a table in front of a glass of water, eyes glued to the TV across from him. He leans forward, hands in his pockets, and takes a sip from the straw.

Indiana begins to pull away, and the cheers come more often from rebounds and fouls than from points being scored.

A pair of women pound the bar when a player in red misses a free throw. When the clock dips below five minutes in the game, they clutch their hands behind their heads in worry. One massages her temples.

“I’m getting a little nervous,” the other, Maggie Harrop, says.

Cheers turn to screams of agony as the Pokes miss a couple three-pointers. When they make the next shot, the crowd claps feebly.

People at a table near the door get up and leave with less than four minutes to go.

Those that remain sit on the edge of their seats or stand on the tips of their toes to focus on the game’s last few plays, though the bar is quiet as Indiana takes an eight-point lead. Wyoming gets a bucket. Someone mutters, “four more of those now.”

The game ends with a fizzle, the teams trading free throws for their final points as people shuffle up to the bar to close out and make their rounds of goodbyes. Some say they’re going home, one group plans to end the night at the Buck and others stay right where they are, turning away from the TVs and towards their fellow fans.

“Let’s get another one of these,” a man in a Wyoming jacket says, holding up a silver bottle of Busch.

“On my tab,” he tells the bartender.

