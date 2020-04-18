WMC: We must remain vigilant and limit the pandemic's spread

To supplement the clinic, we also now offer a telehealth hotline to screen respiratory symptoms through virtual visits with healthcare providers. And all of our providers across our network of outpatient clinics from primary care to neurosurgery are now offering virtual, video appointments.

We know this is difficult, but the way our teams, staffs and physicians have pulled together has inspired us beyond measure. We want to thank our providers and employees for the exceptional care they are providing to all of our patients during this unsettling time.

We simply cannot overstate our gratitude for the hundreds of meals sent to our staff, for the boxes of donated PPE from local businesses and for the army of seamstresses sewing cloth masks, isolation gowns and other protective gear to keep our staff and physicians healthy. The hand-drawn notes from elementary schools and daycares and chalk drawings around our building have helped get us through many trying days in the last couple of weeks, and we are so grateful. We are truly honored to call Casper home, and to care for our friends and family across the state.

On behalf of everyone at Wyoming Medical Center, thank you. We appreciate everything you have done and will do in the weeks ahead. We are truly in this together. Stay safe, stay healthy and please wear your mask and continue to social distance. It will make a difference.

Michele Chulick is the president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center. Drs. Mark Dowell and Ghazi Ghanem are the co-medical directors of infection control at Wyoming Medical Center and co-Natrona County Health Officers.