WMC: We must remain vigilant and limit the pandemic's spread

We are living through extraordinary times. Whether we are trying to juggle childcare and work, know someone who has fallen ill or are ill ourselves, or are taking care of family members who are ill, COVID-19 has disrupted our lives in ways unimaginable even a couple of months ago.
Together, as a community, we will come through it. But now more than ever, it’s so important that we continue our efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are fortunate to be in Wyoming where the severity of illness and especially deaths due to COVID-19 remain low in comparison to other parts of the country and world. The next few weeks remain critical.
According to predictive models, Wyoming COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in late April or early May. We must remain vigilant and consistent in our efforts to limit community transmission of the virus to protect ourselves, our friends and families, and our medical resources. This is important and this is serious.
Whether you believe we are in a pandemic or not, COVID-19 is real. It is contagious. We all must protect our community and each other. This means:
- Stay home when you are able.
- Maintain social distancing in every situation and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
- Limit trips to the grocery store and send just one person from your household if possible. Disinfect cart handles and common surfaces with bleach wipes and use hand gel after you leave the store.
- Wear face masks when in public as the Centers for Disease Control recommend. Please – this not only protects you, but also our community.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
At Wyoming Medical Center, we have a plan for a possible surge in COVID-19. We have revamped dozens of our patient care policies and protocols in order to protect caregivers and patients while preserving our critical stocks of personal protective equipment.
We have partnered with several intensive care units in other communities to offer support remotely via TeleICU, ensuring that providers and patients across the state have access to our specialists who deliver care to the sickest patients. We have also been in close contact with agencies across the city, county and state. We have worked closely with the Emergency Operations Committee that combines efforts to assess available resources and labor, gather supplies, and protect and replenish our stocks of PPE. Our collaboration with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the State Lab has helped to streamline the COVID-19 testing process and we’re now seeing test results back in one day.
We’ve also taken a series of efforts to care for you outside of the hospital. We opened the Respiratory Symptom Screening Clinic to treat respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throats. Our special thanks go to Dr. Andy Dunn, Chief of Staff and Medical Director of Primary Care, who developed the concept and led the project, ultimately opening the entire clinic in just three days. The clinic provides a screening alternative to the Emergency Room, local walk-in clinics and physician offices while preserving essential medical resources and protecting both caregivers and patients.
To supplement the clinic, we also now offer a telehealth hotline to screen respiratory symptoms through virtual visits with healthcare providers. And all of our providers across our network of outpatient clinics from primary care to neurosurgery are now offering virtual, video appointments.
We know this is difficult, but the way our teams, staffs and physicians have pulled together has inspired us beyond measure. We want to thank our providers and employees for the exceptional care they are providing to all of our patients during this unsettling time.
We simply cannot overstate our gratitude for the hundreds of meals sent to our staff, for the boxes of donated PPE from local businesses and for the army of seamstresses sewing cloth masks, isolation gowns and other protective gear to keep our staff and physicians healthy. The hand-drawn notes from elementary schools and daycares and chalk drawings around our building have helped get us through many trying days in the last couple of weeks, and we are so grateful. We are truly honored to call Casper home, and to care for our friends and family across the state.
On behalf of everyone at Wyoming Medical Center, thank you. We appreciate everything you have done and will do in the weeks ahead. We are truly in this together. Stay safe, stay healthy and please wear your mask and continue to social distance. It will make a difference.
Michele Chulick is the president and CEO of Wyoming Medical Center. Drs. Mark Dowell and Ghazi Ghanem are the co-medical directors of infection control at Wyoming Medical Center and co-Natrona County Health Officers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.