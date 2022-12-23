Woman dies after crashing into a tree in Cheyenne

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree in Cheyenne, officials said Friday.

Her 2002 Chevy Impala veered off the roadway on Carey Avenue and struck a tree at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a statement. She was the sole occupant of the car.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The woman did not recover and was pronounced dead on Thursday, police said. A potential cause of the crash may be driver fatigue.

Her identity will be released by the Laramie County Coroner once her next of kin is notified.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is taking over the investigation; the cause of the crash remains under investigation.