 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman dies after crashing into a tree in Cheyenne

  • Updated
  • 0

How is it that more Americans are dying on roadways after years of improvement? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree in Cheyenne, officials said Friday.

Her 2002 Chevy Impala veered off the roadway on Carey Avenue and struck a tree at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a statement. She was the sole occupant of the car.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The woman did not recover and was pronounced dead on Thursday, police said. A potential cause of the crash may be driver fatigue.

Her identity will be released by the Laramie County Coroner once her next of kin is notified.

Due to the severity of her injuries, the Cheyenne Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is taking over the investigation; the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News