Woman dies in four-vehicle crash on Highway 59

GILLETTE (WNE) — A four-vehicle crash Monday morning on Highway 59 ended with one woman dead and injuries to three other drivers.

At about 7 a.m., a 32-year-old woman later identified as Laura D. Kenway, of Moorcroft, was driving south on the highway when the icy road conditions caused her to lose control of her Ford Ranger pickup and cross into the north lanes, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Dwayne Hunt.

Her vehicle first hit a Dodge Ram, driven by a 54-year-old woman and then a GMC Arcadia, driven by a 60-year-old woman. Kenway's vehicle also hit a Ford Explorer that was traveling north.

Hunt said that sometime during the collisions, Kenway was ejected from her Ford Ranger because she was not wearing a seat belt.

Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson said that when officers arrived, they found Kenway lying on the highway unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital.

Kenway was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 8:30 a.m., Coroner Paul Wallem said. The cause of death is from injuries sustained in the crash but Wallem said he is still investigating exactly what caused her death.

Wasson said all drivers in the crash were injured, and traffic on the highway was rerouted from the time of the call until about 3 p.m.

Hunt said that icy road conditions, speed too fast for conditions and possible driver inattention caused the crash.

