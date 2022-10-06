Woman dies in rollover wreck in western Wyoming

A Wyoming woman died Wednesday when the car she was driving rolled along a county road near La Barge.

Gina Bailey, 59, was thrown from the vehicle in the rollover. She was the only person in the car.

Bailey was driving a Volkswagen Beetle west on County Road 315 at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when she failed to make a left-hand turn in the road, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. She over-corrected the car to the left, then turned back to the right before exiting the road to the left once again.

The Beetle's driver's side tire hit a metal culvert, causing the car to roll. The Beetle eventually came to rest on its roof in a ditch.

The highway patrol is investigating driver inattention as a cause of the wreck.