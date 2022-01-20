Woman dies in Sheridan building fire

SHERIDAN (WNE) — One woman is dead after public safety officials responded to a structure fire at 145 W. 16th St. around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

An 81-year-old woman died as a result of the fire. A name will be released once next of kin is notified.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters were initially dispatched to respond to reports of smoke at a small apartment building, said Incident Commander and SFR Capt. George Neeson. Goose Valley Fire Department responded to assist SFR, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found a structure fire with one person trapped inside, Neeson said. Firefighters made entry, found the person stuck inside and pulled them out of the blaze. The individual was transported via Rocky Mountain Ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, GVFD officials said.

Deputy Sheridan County Coroner Kaye Penno confirmed the victim was pronounced dead as a result of the fire, caused by smoking while connected to an oxygen tank.

After extracting the victim from the building, Neeson said firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.

