Woman dies in southwest Wyoming house fire

A woman died Saturday in a house fire in southwest Wyoming, authorities said.
A man and three children escaped from a burning home on the 1600 block of Idaho Street in Green River, according to a statement released Saturday morning from Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann. However, the woman died by the time firefighters got her out of the burning building.
The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The home is a total loss, according to Erdmann.
