Woman dies when mini van collides with semi-truck in southwest Wyoming

A Sacramento, California woman died Sunday afternoon when the mini van she was riding in collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Mary Gallego, 79, died at the scene of the crash. The mini van's driver, 53-year-old California resident Lucille Hopkins, was injured and taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment.

The collision occurred as Hopkins was driving east on the interstate toward an area that was recently closed due to hazardous winter driving condition, the highway patrol reported. She failed to notice that traffic was being detoured to an exit and struck the back of a slow-moving semi-truck.

At the time, the road was covered in snow and ice.

The highway patrol says it is investigating speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors to the crash, which resulted in Wyoming's 15th traffic fatality of 2021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0