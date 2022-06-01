Woman gored by bison has not died, despite media reports

An Ohio woman who was gored Monday by a bison at Yellowstone National Park has not died, despite media reports indicating she had.

The Idaho Falls hospital where the woman was taken for treatment did not have a patient death tied to a bison goring, a hospital spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday. That contradicts an NBC News report that was picked up by several Wyoming media outlets.

"To confirm, though, our hospital has has no recent patient death as a result of the injuries being described by the NBC report," the spokeswoman wrote in a text message to the Star-Tribune.

Yellowstone National Park reported the woman's goring on Tuesday afternoon. That announcement from the park said only that she was injured. There was no mention of her death.

However, on Tuesday evening NBC News reported the woman had died. On Wednesday, NBC News corrected its story, saying its past reporting misstated the severity of the woman's injuries. By then, the story had been picked up by major and local media outlets.

The woman, a 25-year-old from Grove City, Ohio, was gored after she moved within 10 feet of the bison, the park said in its statement. Park regulations require people to keep more than 25 yards from bison.

The goring occurred near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin just north of Oil Faithful. The woman was on the boardwalk at the time.

The incident, the first goring this year, remains under investigation, the park said.

Bison injure more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, the park said.

