Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone. Incident is second goring this week

A bull bison gored a woman in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to West Park Hospital in Cody for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the park.

The 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter were returning to their vehicle when they inadvertently approached the animal, the park said in a statement.

The goring occurred near Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.

The third goring of the year, the second this week, remains under investigation, the park's release said.

On May 30, a woman approached a bison near Black Sand Basin, and on June 28, a man was injured when he and his family were charged by a bull bison near Giant Geyser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 1 Angry 0