 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Casper Star-Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Memorial Hospital of Converse County
alert top story

Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone. Incident is second goring this week

  • Updated
  • 0

A bull bison gored a woman in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday.

The woman was taken to West Park Hospital in Cody for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the park.

The 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania and her daughter were returning to their vehicle when they inadvertently approached the animal, the park said in a statement.

The goring occurred near Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.

The third goring of the year, the second this week, remains under investigation, the park's release said.

On May 30, a woman approached a bison near Black Sand Basin, and on June 28, a man was injured when he and his family were charged by a bull bison near Giant Geyser.

0 Comments
0
0
3
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Demonstrators gather in Casper after Roe's reversal

Demonstrators gather in Casper after Roe's reversal

About 50 people stood in a line on the sidewalk in front of True Casper Women's Resource Center in Casper on Friday to protest the Wyoming's trigger abortion ban and the Supreme Court's decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Planned Parenthood could share data about abortion seekers with big tech companies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News