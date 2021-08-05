 Skip to main content
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Fremont County
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Fremont County

A woman died Tuesday near Ethete after she was struck by a vehicle, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report. 

The woman, 39-year-old Thomasine Ridgely, suffered severe head trauma when she was hit by the vehicle at about 2 a.m. on Plunkett Road.

The highway patrol hasn't determined whether Ridgely was lying in the road or walking when she was struck, the report states.

The matter remains under investigation. 

