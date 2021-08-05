Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Fremont County

Star-Tribune staff
A woman died Tuesday near Ethete after she was struck by a vehicle, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report.
The woman, 39-year-old Thomasine Ridgely, suffered severe head trauma when she was hit by the vehicle at about 2 a.m. on Plunkett Road.
The highway patrol hasn't determined whether Ridgely was lying in the road or walking when she was struck, the report states.
The matter remains under investigation.
