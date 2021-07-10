Woman plans surprise wedding for fiance

Another time, she got her makeup done for “a little practice run” before the wedding.

“It didn’t turn out good on his end. He hated it,” she said.

But she told him her friend was going through beauty school and that this could count toward her credit, which “technically wasn’t a lie.”

Grekoff said she wasn’t worried about spilling the secret herself. But she was concerned about the 10 to 12 people who were in on it.

“There’s been no drinking, because then it could slip out,” said Missi Suchor, Grekoff’s friend and wedding planner.

Grekoff said some friends refused to hang out with them because they feared they’d let it out.

But the surprise ultimately was given up by Grekoff’s herself, and the secret didn’t slip out by accident.

With events snowballing to the big day, Grekoff said she had a feeling that she had to tell Stolp the truth.

For Father’s Day, Grekoff gave him a card with a fake marriage license in it. She planned to take him to the Campbell County Clerk’s office a few days before the wedding to sign a real marriage license.