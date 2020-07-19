Woman returns to Sheridan after medical service in New York

“All I can say is going in there, it would look like a war zone,” Whetstone said. “We were practicing wartime medicine, essentially.”

Staff relied on personal protective equipment to provide some security during their shift, but many nurses still kept their distance from patients unless close proximity became absolutely necessary.

After more than 10 years in military service, Whetstone felt mentally prepared to “adapt and overcome” in turbulent scenarios as needed.

Still, Bellevue Hospital mid-pandemic felt more chaotic than third-world hospitals in which she worked while on active military deployment. She had practiced disaster relief scenarios before but didn’t entirely expect to use that knowledge on U.S. soil.

NYC-based medical staff welcomed the team with open arms and tears of relief — exhausted from weeks of turnover with contract nurses who often arrived and quit after one day.

“They knew we weren’t going to leave them,” Whetstone said of her NYC-based counterparts. “It was like a relief for them...knowing that we were able to step in and help them out and know that we weren’t going to leave them high and dry.”