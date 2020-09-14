Woman sentenced to probation for embezzlement from county

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE (WNE) — The former employee who stole almost $40,000 in taxpayer money from the Campbell County Treasurer’s Office is serving a 30-day split sentence in county jail before being released on three years of supervised probation.

Marcella Racel Hall, 35, had pleaded guilty to felony theft after admitting that she altered 39 receipts of people who paid their vehicle taxes and kept the money, which amounted to $39,585.

Campbell County Attorney Ronald Wirthwein had negotiated a plea agreement in which Hall would repay only $2,500, which was the amount of the deductible after the county’s insurance company paid all the losses from the thefts.

District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan questioned the discrepancy in the amounts, noting that defendants usually are required to repay the full amount.

Deegan sentenced her to 30 days in jail beyond the suspended three- to five-year prison sentence in the plea agreement.

He noted the breach of trust with the Treasurer’s Office from the public it serves.

“This all will have, for a long time, a question as to their integrity brought about by the acts of Ms. Hall,” he said.

