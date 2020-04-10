Woman sought in Amber Alert wanted for taking four children

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Authorities in Fremont County issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a mom who they say abducted her four children.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says Stacia Potter-Norris is wanted for taking her four children, despite them being under an active protective order.

The children were last seen Sunday. Authorities say they suspect Potter-Norris might be heading to California.

She is described as a 30-year-old American Indian woman who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. Authorities say she has a scar on her left forearm and a tattoo on her back of a marijuana leaf. She wears glasses.

The children are:

David Villescas Jr., 5

Devine Peace Potter, 6

Raelee Potter, 11

Xavier Potter, 14

The vehicle is described as a gray 2019 Dodge Ram pickup with temporary tag 0090454, which expired on Dec. 7.

They were last seen in Riverton driving the pickup and towing a large fifth-wheel, brown and white camper with Wyoming tag 10-1788.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 307-332-5611.

.