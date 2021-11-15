Woman struck, killed by car in southwestern Wyoming

A Utah woman died Sunday evening after she was struck by a car in southwestern Wyoming.

The woman, 64-year-old Amy Castillo, had been a passenger in a Subaru Outback that had become disabled in the center of U.S. Highway 189 after colliding with a deer, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Castillo had gotten out of the car while attempting, along with other people, to move the Outback out of the road. The driver of an approaching Mitsubishi Lancer did not see the Outback, which did not have its headlights activated, the highway patrol said.

The Lancer struck the Outback and Castillo.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

Two days earlier, an Idaho teenager died after the pickup he was traveling in rolled along Interstate 80 near Rawlins, the highway patrol reported.

Bayron Amaya Torres, 18, died at a nearby hospital.

The crash occurred at 8:10 a.m. Friday as a Toyota Tacoma that Torres was traveling in was moving east on Interstate 80. The truck crossed an icy bridge, and the driver lost control, the highway patrol said.

The truck drove off the left side of the highway, then turned back to the right, triggering a skid that resulted in the Tacoma rolling multiple times. Torres and the driver were both thrown from the truck.

A highway patrol report did not specify the condition of the driver. Nor did it list possible contributing factors to the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0