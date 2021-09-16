 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman suffers thermal burns at Yellowstone
0 Comments
breaking top story

Woman suffers thermal burns at Yellowstone

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Yellowstone

Tourists walk along designated pathways through the field of geysers near Old Faithful in Yellowstone on Aug. 13, 2019.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A 19-year-old concessions employee suffered "significant" thermal burns at Old Faithful early Thursday, Yellowstone National Park officials said.

The woman, who is from Rhode Island, suffered second- and third-degree burns on 5% of her body in the incident. The park announcement did not offer details about how she was injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

An ambulance took the woman to West Yellowstone, Montana, where she was flown to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. 

The incident, which is under investigation, is the first significant thermal injury at the park this year. Last year, a 3-year-old suffered second-degree burns in one incident. In another, a visitor who had illegally entered the park fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful, the park said.

Deaths in thermal features are rare, but do happen. For example, in June 2016 a man died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. He had left the boardwalk, which is especially dangerous because the ground around hydrothermal areas can be fragile and thin. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News