Woman suffers thermal burns at Yellowstone

A 19-year-old concessions employee suffered "significant" thermal burns at Old Faithful early Thursday, Yellowstone National Park officials said.

The woman, who is from Rhode Island, suffered second- and third-degree burns on 5% of her body in the incident. The park announcement did not offer details about how she was injured.

An ambulance took the woman to West Yellowstone, Montana, where she was flown to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The incident, which is under investigation, is the first significant thermal injury at the park this year. Last year, a 3-year-old suffered second-degree burns in one incident. In another, a visitor who had illegally entered the park fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful, the park said.

Deaths in thermal features are rare, but do happen. For example, in June 2016 a man died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. He had left the boardwalk, which is especially dangerous because the ground around hydrothermal areas can be fragile and thin.

