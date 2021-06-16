 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman's falling death appears accidental, authorities say
0 Comments
breaking topical top story

Woman's falling death appears accidental, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Bighorn Mountains
Sheridan Press

The death of a Sheridan woman who fell from a clifftop Tuesday is being investigated as an accident, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

Calli Aust was on a hike with her husband to see the sunrise from the top of Steamboat Point when she fell more than 200 feet, the sheriff's office said. The couple reached the top of the point when, for reasons that are not known, Aust fell. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her body landed at the base of Steamboat Point, where she was found by her husband and rescuers, authorities said.

The investigation into Aust's death has found no indication of foul play. Instead, it's being treated as an accident. 

The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest law enforcement. The coroner's office in Sheridan County is performing its own investigation.

Authorities learned of the fall when Aust's husband called 911 at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Several agencies responded and began to arrive on scene by around 6:30 a.m. Aust was found at 7:15 a.m. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Latinas hardest hit by job loss as economy recovers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News