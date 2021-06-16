Woman's falling death appears accidental, authorities say

The death of a Sheridan woman who fell from a clifftop Tuesday is being investigated as an accident, the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

Calli Aust was on a hike with her husband to see the sunrise from the top of Steamboat Point when she fell more than 200 feet, the sheriff's office said. The couple reached the top of the point when, for reasons that are not known, Aust fell.

Her body landed at the base of Steamboat Point, where she was found by her husband and rescuers, authorities said.

The investigation into Aust's death has found no indication of foul play. Instead, it's being treated as an accident.

The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Bighorn National Forest law enforcement. The coroner's office in Sheridan County is performing its own investigation.

Authorities learned of the fall when Aust's husband called 911 at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday. Several agencies responded and began to arrive on scene by around 6:30 a.m. Aust was found at 7:15 a.m.

