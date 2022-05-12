Work begins on wildlife crossing to cut collisions on stretch of Wyoming highway

Wyoming wildlife officials broke ground Tuesday on a highway crossing intended to protect drivers and big game species.

The wildlife crossing is the state’s first major project to funded, in part, by the conservation license plate, which became available at the start of 2019.

Leaders from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Game and Fish Department, Transportation Commission and Game and Fish Commission spoke at the Dry Piney groundbreaking about the project’s significance, its history and the partners that made it possible, before using golden shovels to turn over the first dirt.

“The public's attention (and) decision-makers’ attention on this topic has continued to increase over time,” particularly over the last 20 years, said Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

More than 6,000 big game animals, particularly mule deer and pronghorn, are killed in vehicle collisions in Wyoming each year, Nesvik said. Wildlife crossings can lessen that mortality while also increasing safety for drivers.

Highways also form barriers between fragments of habitat. The addition of wildlife crossings, particularly for mule deer, “gives them better opportunity to utilize what habitat is available,” Nesvik said.

The Dry Piney wildlife crossing has been in the works since 2008. But at the time, the project didn’t gain much traction.

“It got designed, and then there just wasn't funding for it, and so it kind of sat stagnant for several years,” Nesvik said.

Then, about five years ago, the two state agencies and a range of other stakeholders identified the most dangerous stretches of road for big game species. Dry Piney, located on Highway 189 between La Barge and Big Piney, was near the top of the list. And at around the same time, the conservation license plate was gaining momentum, led by the Muley Fanatic Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife Federation.

The push for the license plate “really inspired people to try to focus on something that almost everybody agrees on as a good thing,” Nesvik said. “I mean, nobody can find a good use for a dead deer on the side of the road.”

According to the Wildlife Federation, an average of 117 mule deer are hit on the Dry Piney stretch of highway annually. Moose also often fall victim to collisions.

Most of the funding for the Dry Piney crossing — about $14 million — came from a federal grant. The Game and Fish Commission and Department of Transportation Commission each gave another $1.25 million. Conservation groups and other private donors contributed as well. And approximately $500,000, depending on final project cost, will come from conservation license plate revenue.

Construction is expected to take up to a year and a half, ending by next October. The next priority crossing on the state’s list, located on I-25 between Kaycee and Buffalo, is also fully funded and going out for bids soon.

