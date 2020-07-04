Work on Pikes Peak Summit Complex progresses at 14,115 feet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Upon arriving at the top of Pikes Peak, visitors might not expect to see a bustling construction site in the middle of the breathtaking views they came for.

Sometimes they pass by workers clad in hard hats and neon vests, like the site’s project manager Rob Clough, and ask, “What are you guys doing up here?”

The answer is impossible to miss. A crew of 100 from GE Johnson spend each day working on the $60 million structure that will soon be the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.

“Guests can feel how hard it is to breathe up here,” Clough said on a recent morning atop the 1,4115-foot mountain. “They’re so impressed seeing the amount of work going on.”

Halfway into 2020, he said work is about 50% done on the new visitor’s center, which, at 38,000 square feet, will be more than twice the size of the current Summit House, built in 1963. The complex is expected to open by spring of 2021, a date that is months behind the previous plan of this fall.

Since beginning in 2018, construction has hit delays mostly because of occasional bursts of cold and blustery weather such as 65 mph winds, lightning, snow and hail, Clough said.