Worker dies in fall at Teton Village

JACKSON (WNE) – Construction worker Ricardo Miranda Hernandez died Wednesday after falling off a roof while working on the Cody House Condominiums in Teton Village.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said the cause of death has not been determined yet. Blue confirmed that Hernandez fell off the roof at about 8:30 a.m.

“Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is saddened that a construction worker has died after suffering a fall while working on the roof of the Cody House Condominiums,” the resort said in a press release. “Teton Village Fire Department and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS responded immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The worker was not a resort employee. He was contracted by an outside company — MD Roofing — for work on the condominiums, which are adjacent to the Bridger Gondola.

Teton County has witnessed several workplace-related fatalities in recent history.

