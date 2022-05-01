 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Worker dies in fall at Teton Village

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSON (WNE) – Construction worker Ricardo Miranda Hernandez died Wednesday after falling off a roof while working on the Cody House Condominiums in Teton Village.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said the cause of death has not been determined yet. Blue confirmed that Hernandez fell off the roof at about 8:30 a.m.

“Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is saddened that a construction worker has died after suffering a fall while working on the roof of the Cody House Condominiums,” the resort said in a press release. “Teton Village Fire Department and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS responded immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The worker was not a resort employee. He was contracted by an outside company — MD Roofing — for work on the condominiums, which are adjacent to the Bridger Gondola.

Teton County has witnessed several workplace-related fatalities in recent history.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News