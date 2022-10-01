Workers struggle to find housing in Teton County. Advocates are looking for local solutions

The richest county in the United States is struggling to keep up with rising demand for housing for the workers that keep it running.

For decades, real estate prices have risen in Teton County as the nation’s wealthy flock to the area. But the spread of remote work, and a booming second-home market, have exploded prices even more in the last few years.

In 2021, the real estate market in the valley hit a new high — nearly $3 billion in sales in a year, according to the realtor-tracked Jackson Hole Report.

But the people buying those properties still need workers to make and serve their food, operate their ski lifts and keep the area running. In a millionaire’s market, those workers often find themselves scrambling for housing they can afford on non-millionaire wages.

Getting housing built for workers in the area has been a yearslong joint effort between private businesses and local governments, often spurred and supported by nonprofits.

Though public-private partnerships and shifting regulations have helped greenlight some workforce housing projects, demand for those units still far exceeds the area’s supply. And while rents for those rooms tend to be lower than market rates, they’re still out of reach for many.

Housing mitigation

Housing mitigation — basically, requirements for developers to build a certain amount of affordable housing when building new projects — has been in place since the mid-’90s.

“It’s been incredibly successful in allowing us to preserve much of our community,” Jackson Vice Mayor Arne Jorgensen said. “We currently have over 1,400 to 1,500 restricted units in our community, many of those due to those regulations.

“I just cringe at what this community would look like if (those) 1,400 to 1,500 units did not exist today,” he said.

Before 2018, Teton County enforced what’s called “inclusionary” zoning. Basically, for any new houses being built on subdivided land, every fourth home had to satisfy the requirements for affordable housing, according to county affordable housing director April Norton.

In 2018, the county switched to its current “employee generation” model. Developers for new builds — whether that’s new condos, a high-end hotel or a new restaurant — are required to build or pay for a certain amount of workforce housing units to compensate for the resident jobs created by the new development.

“And it goes so far as to say, ‘This is how much money these employees likely earn,‘“ Norton said. “And it’s everything from, ‘This new hotel will generate the need for one-and-a-half more policemen,’ or ‘This new hotel will generate the equivalent of five full-time housekeepers,’ or so on.”

The switch to employee generation means that now, both commercial and residential developers have to chip in to address the worker housing crisis in the Jackson area.

Public-private partnerships

To speed up development of low-cost housing, in 2016 the county’s housing department declassified itself as a developer to free up development money for nonprofit and private-sector agencies to use.

“The action plan really said ... we’re going to pivot to really focusing on public-private partnerships,” Norton said.

According to Norton, who started working at the Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department right after it stopped acting as a developer, the change lessened the risk the county was taking on these developments while incentivizing those building in the area anyway.

Nonprofits including Habitat for Humanity and the Jackson Hole Community Land Trust are now joined by developers looking to make money building housing in one of the hottest markets in the country.

“Jackson/Teton County was one of the first places to really — especially in our Mountain West, sort of gateway communities — to focus and shift to working that way,” she said.

Workforce vs. affordable housing

Workforce housing is generally cheaper to build than government-subsidized “affordable” units, which typically need millions in taxpayer money to get off the ground.

And new developments can mix workforce (and affordable) units with market-rate units, making projects relatively more profitable — and therefore attractive to developers — on the whole.

Workforce housing caters to people who make too much to qualify for affordable units (starting around $104,000 for a multi-earner household) but not enough to afford market-rate housing.

Without those designated units, local workers would never be able to compete with all the millionaires and billionaires moving to Teton County, Jorgensen said.

“If you earn your living within our local economy, you will always be outbid when it comes to land and housing.”

On the rental side, Teton County residents must meet a few requirements for affordable or workforce housing. At least one person in a household has to work an average of at least 30 hours a week for at least a year and make 75% of their income in the county. They also can’t own residential real estate within 150 miles of the valley.

Renting one of those units also means you have to get approval from the county to sublet a room, can’t have guests for more than 30 total days a year and have to stay in the home for at least 80% of your lease term.

Remaining problems

But, as workers packing into small apartments or living in their cars will tell you, current policies and regulations aren’t solving the housing problem for local employees.

Since the Jackson area is surrounded by virtually untouchable federal lands that are off limits to new developments, options are limited for new builds.

The land is a huge part of what brings people to the valley, University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby said, but it also makes the growth needed to sustain the working population extremely difficult.

“When your greatest asset is natural amenities, and what we call natural capital, it’s often very difficult to manage these things, because development implies that you undermine some of that natural capital,” Godby said.

And, though there are new developments being greenlit to serve workforce housing needs, they can often still be too expensive for many in the fast-growing service and hospitality industry. Even so, demand is extremely high for what is available — the Jackson Hole News&Guide reported that earlier this year, more than 100 people responded to a listing for five rentals within a day of their listing.

Local housing advocates have tried pushing for statewide changes that would help the situation — allowing Teton County to exceed the state’s maximum 6% sales tax, for example, or enacting a real estate transfer tax that would generate more revenue from multi-million-dollar property sales.