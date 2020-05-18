Workforce Services expands call center capacity to better support jobless

The Department of Workforce Services will nearly double the number of specialists available to assist unemployed Wyomingites in filing claims for benefits, in response to the unprecedented surge in layoffs during the pandemic.
Thousands of workers have found themselves without work in recent weeks. Many of the jobless have called Workforce Services to file for unemployment insurance benefits or ask questions, some waiting for hours on hold before reaching help.
The department has expanded its capacity by contracting with 30 additional agents to take calls from the unemployed seeking insurance or additional resources. It will now be able to accept more calls at more hours of the day, according to a Monday news release.
“We are nearly doubling the staff available for answering calls to the Unemployment Insurance division,” said Holly McKamey Simoni, workforce programs administrator. “...This will greatly reduce the time callers have to spend on hold, and those who have questions will be able to get them answered more quickly.”
Individuals seeking to file for unemployment insurance can now call the new agents toll-free at 888-674-7699 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays for assistance.
If filing a claim by phone, people with last names starting with the letters A-M will be asked to call on Monday, Wednesday or before 1 p.m. on Friday. For those with last names starting with the letters N-Z, calls will be accepted on Tuesday, Thursday or after 1 p.m. on Friday. These six-hour windows of time will help staff manage the call volume and shorten wait times.
Complex unemployment filings will still be handled by Workforce Services staff who specialize in the insurance program. People reaching out to the new call centers may be transferred to another specialist and asked to leave a message, according to McKamey Simoni. But Workforce Services will have be able to respond to these messages more quickly with the added support.
Because of the need for social distancing, the department still encourages people to file applications for benefits online at wyui.wyo.gov, including individuals filing for benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Individuals filing online can submit an application at anytime, and are not restricted by last name.
Workers filing for unemployment who need a password or PIN reset can now email the department at dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. The email should include their name, the last four digits of their social security number and their phone number.
Thousands of Wyoming residents have found themselves without work as the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic persists. The state has been inundated with an unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance filings — over 33,000 new claims have been submitted since March 14, according to Workforce Services data.
