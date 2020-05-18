Workforce Services expands call center capacity to better support jobless

If filing a claim by phone, people with last names starting with the letters A-M will be asked to call on Monday, Wednesday or before 1 p.m. on Friday. For those with last names starting with the letters N-Z, calls will be accepted on Tuesday, Thursday or after 1 p.m. on Friday. These six-hour windows of time will help staff manage the call volume and shorten wait times.

Complex unemployment filings will still be handled by Workforce Services staff who specialize in the insurance program. People reaching out to the new call centers may be transferred to another specialist and asked to leave a message, according to McKamey Simoni. But Workforce Services will have be able to respond to these messages more quickly with the added support.

Because of the need for social distancing, the department still encourages people to file applications for benefits online at wyui.wyo.gov, including individuals filing for benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Individuals filing online can submit an application at anytime, and are not restricted by last name.