Workplace deaths decreased in Wyoming in 2021, new data shows

Workplace deaths fell in Wyoming in 2021, but the state still had the highest workplace fatality rate in the country, according to new data released Friday.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported workplace deaths dropped by nearly 23% in 2021 after rising each of the three previous years. In 2021, the state recorded 27 on-the-job deaths, down from 35 in 2020.

“This is the fifth lowest number of deaths in the past 30 years that we've been collecting data,” said David Bullard, a senior economist with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Research and Planning Division.

Wyoming averages approximately 33 workplace deaths annually, Bullard said.

The decline in 2021 is linked in part to fewer transportation-related deaths, which dropped by half. Transportation incidents accounted for more than a third of Wyoming's overall workplace-related deaths (37%), but it usually contributes to around half each year, Bullard said.

Alongside transportation, deaths in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting also fell by about half from 2020 to 2021.

With declining workplace fatalities, Wyoming bucked the national trend. In 2021, the on-the-job death rate in the U.S. reached its highest level since 2016 at 3.6 fatalities per 100,000 full-time workers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But even as Wyoming’s workplace fatalities decreased, it remains the most dangerous state for workers.

Wyoming again led the country in workplace death rate last year with a rate triple the national average, following a trend that saw Wyoming lead the country in workplace fatality rate five times from 2001 to 2010 and on at least three occasions from 2010 to 2020.

Wyoming also had the highest workplace death rate in 2020.

Mining and natural resource development, which includes agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas, continues to lead Wyoming in on-the-job deaths, accounting for a more than a third.

In July 2014, Bullard and the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services authored a report that studied the discrepancy in workplace fatality rates between Wyoming and other states.

“A lot of that difference is related to the types of industries in the state, particularly agriculture and mining, including oil and gas,” Bullard said. “Those two tend to be more dangerous industries whatever state you're in.”

Wyoming ranks at the top of U.S. in the proportion of people employed in agriculture and mining, the report showed. In 2012, the two industries employed more than one in 10 workers in the state, five times the national average.

According to Wyoming Department of Workforce Services data, workplace deaths peaked in 2007, with 48 workers dying on the job. The majority of those deaths took place in the natural resources and agriculture and trade and transportation industries.

Since then, the state has undertaken initiatives to clean up its workplace safety image, including the implementation of the Wyoming Strategic Highway Safety Plan in 2008 and the creation of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Industry Safety Alliance three years later.

With transportation still linked to many of deaths, further highway safety efforts would likely improve workplace safety in Wyoming, Bullard said.

After declining immediately after 2007, annual workplace deaths have remained leveled at around 31 fatalities per year over the last decade. The dip in workplace deaths in 2021 represents improvement, but it’s too early to tell if Wyoming is trending toward fewer job-related deaths or if last year was an anomaly.

“It's certainly positive to see a fairly large decrease in 2021,” Bullard said. “But it's hard to say why and one year doesn't make a trend.”