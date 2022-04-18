 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wreck kills one, injures two in southwest Wyoming

  • Updated
One person died and two were injured when a car rolled along U.S. Highway 30 near Kemmerer early Sunday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported. 

The car's driver, 20-year-old Braxton Gusman of Wisconsin, died after being thrown from the vehicle.

The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. Sunday while Gusman was driving a Chrysler 200 east on U.S. 30. The car crossed into the westbound lane and onto the shoulder, where it struck a post. Gusman turned back to the right, then overcorrected to the left, and the car drove off the road. It skidded before rolling two times. 

Gusman and a passenger in the front seat were both ejected during the crash, but the passenger survived. The highway patrol report a third person was also injured.

The highway patrol suspects driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.

