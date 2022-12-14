 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wright woman out $1,400 after alleged parrot-egg fraud

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 78-year-old Wright woman lost $1,400 after the parrot eggs she ordered allegedly hatched in transit.

The woman bought parrot eggs online from a company in California in hopes of raising the birds, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The eggs were shipped from Tennessee and while en route, the woman was told the eggs had hatched. She sent more money to buy an incubator to care for the newly born birds.

On Monday, someone claiming to be with UPS called to tell her that she missed her delivery and asked for $200, but the woman had been home all day at her Highridge Circle address.

Deputies have tried to call the number back and the investigation continues.

