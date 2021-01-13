WYDOT employees hospitalized by driver believed to be under the influence

A man who is suspected of driving impaired collided with and injured two Wyoming Department of Transportation employees on Monday. Both employees were transported to Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital, the department announced in a Wednesday news release.

The workers were cleaning delineator posts on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near milepost 95 on Monday morning. They had activated the arrow board on their vehicle to warn drivers that they were there, the department said.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper in the area had been trying to pull over a driver in a Ford pickup who was "all over the road," the announcement said. Before the trooper could catch up with the driver, who was driving westbound on the interstate, his truck collided with the back of the WYDOT vehicle, pushing it off the roadway. The Ford came to rest in the left lane of the interstate, causing a temporary road closure on westbound I-80.

The pickup driver, a Green River resident, sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover. He is being investigated for driving impaired. The announcement did not name him.

